Fort Wayne Sport Club holds drive-thru Fish Fry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Sport Club announced it is holding a drive-thru Fish Fry on Feb. 26.

“Enjoy the first Sport Club fish dinner in 2021. This drive-thru Fish Fry continues the German dining tradition at Fort Wayne Sport Club, but with a special twist so all can stay safe in these trying times,” the Fort Wayne Sport Club said.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave.

Carry-out dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-10. Dinners include a generous helping of fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and chocolate cake – all made fresh and packed up by members of the Sport Club.

Orders should be called in to the Clubhouse phone number 260-432-6011, and specific pick-up times can be set. The cut-off time for phone orders is noon on Feb. 25.

The Fort Wayne Sport Club said the final Fish Fry of the season will take place on Good Friday, April 2.