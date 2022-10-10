FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Sport Club (FWSC) will be hosting its last fish fry of the year later this month as part of the club’s monthly tradition.

The fish fry will be held at 3102 Ardmore Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The dinner includes a “generous portion” of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert, all made by FWSC members. The fish fry will also offer plenty of draft and bottled beer options.

The fish fries are typically held on the fourth Friday of each month, but the club takes a break for the holiday season in November and December.

The fish fry costs $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 10, and children under 6 years old get in for free.

The FWSC was founded in 1927 by German soccer players who immigrated to the Fort Wayne area in the aftermath of World War I with the club’s goal being “the promotion of football (soccer) and German culture” in northeast Indiana.

The fish fry will return Jan. 27, 2023.