Fort Wayne splash pads to be turned off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city of Fort Wayne's splash pads will be turned off for the season.

The city said Thursday that the city’s splash pads would be turned off for the season at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The city maintains splash pads at Memorial, McCormick, Waynedale, Shoaff, Buckner, Robert E. Meyers, Taylor's Dream Boundless Playground, and Franklin parks.