Local News

Fort Wayne splash pads to be turned off

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 11:07 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 11:07 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city of Fort Wayne's splash pads will be turned off for the season.

The city said Thursday that the city’s splash pads would be turned off for the season at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The city maintains splash pads at Memorial, McCormick, Waynedale, Shoaff, Buckner, Robert E. Meyers, Taylor's Dream Boundless Playground, and Franklin parks.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local