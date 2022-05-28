FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne families can now celebrate the warmer weather with a splash.

Just in time for the end of the school year, nine water playgrounds in the area are officially open for the season. They are operating daily at the following parks:

Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Ave. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) 7225 North River Road 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. McCormick Park 2300 Raymond Ave. & Holly Ave. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Park 2301 Maumee Ave. & Glasgow Ave. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Promenade Park 202 W. Superior St. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Road 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Waynedale Park 2900 Koons St. & Elzey St. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

