FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne families can now celebrate the warmer weather with a splash.

Just in time for the end of the school year, nine water playgrounds in the area are officially open for the season. They are operating daily at the following parks:

Buckner Park6114 Bass Road9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Franklin School Park1903 Saint Marys Ave.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)7225 North River Road9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McCormick Park2300 Raymond Ave. & Holly Ave.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Memorial Park2301 Maumee Ave. & Glasgow Ave.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Promenade Park202 W. Superior St.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Robert E. Meyers ParkInside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shoaff Park6401 St. Joe Road9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Waynedale Park2900 Koons St. & Elzey St.9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit the website for details.