FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne families can now celebrate the warmer weather with a splash.
Just in time for the end of the school year, nine water playgrounds in the area are officially open for the season. They are operating daily at the following parks:
|Buckner Park
|6114 Bass Road
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Franklin School Park
|1903 Saint Marys Ave.
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
|7225 North River Road
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|McCormick Park
|2300 Raymond Ave. & Holly Ave.
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|2301 Maumee Ave. & Glasgow Ave.
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Promenade Park
|202 W. Superior St.
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Robert E. Meyers Park
|Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Shoaff Park
|6401 St. Joe Road
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Waynedale Park
|2900 Koons St. & Elzey St.
|9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Visit the website for details.