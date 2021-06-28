Fort Wayne speller finishes tied for 16th in national bee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s last remaining speller in the Scripps National Spelling Bee bowed out Sunday night after advancing to the semifinal round.

Ishan Ramrakhiani, a 7th grade student at the Canterbury School, advanced to round eight of nine in the semifinals before he was eliminated. That puts him at a tie for 16th place. Ramrakhiani, along with other semifinalists, had to last through nine spelling and vocabulary rounds to reach the finals.

11 super-spellers advanced to the finals, which are scheduled for July 8 at Walt Disney World Resort.