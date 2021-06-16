Fort Wayne speller advances to semifinals of national bee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Canterbury School 7th grader has advanced to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ishan Ramrakhiani, 13, is the only remaining speller from Indiana still competing in the national bee. He’s currently is in the top 30 of more than 200 spellers from around the world after successfully spelling his way out of the preliminaries and quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be held virtually on June 27, with the top 10-12 advancing to the Finals in Orlando on July 8.