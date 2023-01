FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than one million kids around the world are exploited in the commercial sex trade.

That’s according to Destiny Rescue, a Fort Wayne nonprofit with a mission to end the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. A fundraiser Saturday aims to support the effort with a day of pampering at Southwest Hair and Day Spa.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the salon is offering donation-only blowouts, chair massages, hair tinsel, and retail giveaways.