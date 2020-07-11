Fort Wayne SOUP goes virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization that promotes residents to create projects and helps give them the funds to do so is going virtual.

Fort Wayne SOUP’s mission is to “promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, collaboration, democracy, trust, and fun.”

The organization stopped by Studio 15 to discuss its upcoming virtual fundraiser. It’s set for Thursday, July 16th. Presentations are already available of Fort Wayne SOUP’s Facebook page.

Voting for the event is open now, and ends at 5 p.m. on the 16th. You must purchase a $5 ticket to be able to vote. Click here to learn more.