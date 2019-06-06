Fort Wayne software maker settles data breach lawsuit

Local News

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

A settlement has been reached in a health care data breach lawsuit against Fort Wayne-based software provider Medical Informatics Engineering.

Under the deal, MIE and No More Clipboard, LLC will pay several states $900,000, and improve data security.

The lawsuit involved a May 2015 data breach in which hackers infiltrated a web application run by MIE and stole the health information of more than 3.9 million people. It included names, Social Security numbers, lab results, and diagnoses, the state said.

Sixteen states participated in the lawsuit, including Indiana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss