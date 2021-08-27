Fort Wayne sisters featured on Disney Channel baking show: Disney Magic Bake Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne sisters were featured on a new Disney Channel baking show Friday night.

After multiple auditions and interviews, Kenady Hall, 15, and Cayley Hall, 11, were chosen to compete on Disney Magic Bake Off. The girls are featured on Friday’s episode. The challenge theme: Princess.

The sisters say the experience was magical.

Photo courtesy of Ken Hall

“Everyone was so kind and helpful. It’s so incredible that we got to be a part of the show,” Kenady said.

The winner of Magic Bake Off will receive awards and prizes from Disney as well as have their recipe featured in Tastemade, who produces recipe videos.

Want to find out if the girls won? Slide the image below.

The girls also hinted to WANE 15 about the potential for working with Disney in the future.

For anyone wanting to see or taste the delicious cakes made by the sisters, visit The Angel Cakery on Facebook and Instagram for more information.