FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A baking class Sunday prepped a few chefs for the March 14 celebration known as Pi Day.

Sweets So Geek hosted the class Sunday afternoon, teaching participants how to bake a twist on a Hoosier classic– Blueberry Sugar Cream Pie.

The bakery said on Facebook there are all sorts of pies available to order, and some for this weekend only. Sweets So Geek is open Tuesday through Sunday in Georgetown Square.