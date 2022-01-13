Fort Wayne shoe specialist Fred Toenges passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fred Toenges, who started working in the family shoe store at age 14 in 1942, has passed away, according to a post on the Fred Toenges Footwear Facebook page, which a representative confirmed.

“We know that so many of you remember Fred and his passion to make every one of you comfortable,” the store posted.

Toenges was the third generation family member to lead the retailer after his grandfather founded the first store in 1891 at 1127 Maumee Avenue.

Fred W. continued his education at Indiana University Fort Wayne campus in Business and Engineering, while still working 60 hours a week at the shoe store. Fred’s pedorthic education consists of studies at Ball State University, Temple University, Northwestern Medical University, New York University, and the United States Hospital at Carville, Louisiana. Fred was the President of the Pedorthic Footwear Assn and the President of the Board for Certification in Pedorthics. He served on the National Board of the Diabetic Assn: while there Co-Authored a Physicians Manual for the care of the diabetic foot. Fred also worked at Lutheran Hospital’s Crippled Children’s Orthopedic Clinic and St. Joe Hospital’s Diabetic Clinic. Fred considers the “High-Light of My Career” as being chosen by the Olympic Committee: one of 11 Certified Pedorthists (out of 1,800) to serve athletes from all nations at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. https://www.toengesshoes.com/history

Funeral services are pending.

A store ad from 1987.