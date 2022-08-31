FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is still not ready to take in cats.

The shelter said Wednesday it was diverting cat intakes until at least Sept. 15, or until shelter staff deems it safe.

Two weeks ago, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspended the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Last week, the shelter resumed cat adoptions, but said it was still refusing to take in cats and kittens until at least Sept. 1.

On Wednesday then, the shelter said it was experiencing longer holding periods to fully vaccinate cats being cared for at the shelter, as well as capacity issues.

The shelter encouraged anyone who needs to surrender a cat to get the cat vaccinated against panleukopenia at the shelter then keep it at their home until the shelter can take it in. The shelter has said it would work with anyone who needs to surrender a cat or kitten.

“As an open access shelter Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control cannot turn away animals coming in from the city or Allen County for any reason. That is why we are asking that pet owners be patient and hold onto their cats a little longer as we work to protect the cats in our care to prevent further spread of panleukopenia in our community,” Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “When we run out of space for animals, we have to make difficult decisions and the last thing we want to do is euthanize animals simply because we do not have space to house them.”

From the shelter:

Every cat leaving the building through adoptions must receive two vaccinations to prevent panleukopenia. The vaccines must be given 14 days apart, meaning cats are staying in the shelter nearly three times longer than normal. Due to the extended length of stay at the shelter, kennel space is very limited. Currently, there are 136 cats being housed at the shelter which is nearly 45% over capacity. There are 174 cats in foster care.

All community cats will continue to be vaccinated against feline panleukopenia before being returned to their colony for the foreseeable future. Cats on a pathway to adoption that have received two vaccines are available to adopt at the shelter and off-site locations.

The shelter is seeking the community’s immediate help with donations to the Angel Fund to help cover the cost of the additional vaccines needed for community cats and tests to ensure the cats at the shelter are healthy and able to be adopted. Those wishing to donate can help by either purchasing needed supplies via the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist or making monetary donations through the shelter’s website.