Fort Wayne shelter closes animal adoption center, urges residents to keep pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will temporarily close its adoption center in an effort to reduce the number of animals at its shelter.

The shelter said it would close its adoption center starting Wednesday, and keep it closed until April 8. The shelter also urged residents to keep their pets “if at all possible.”

“We must work together to reduce the number of animals entering the shelter at a time when they cannot leave through our adoption program,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control wrote in a news release. “The shelter is asking anyone not in an immediate crisis to keep healthy pets in their homes. Animals with severe medical needs, injuries or pose a safety risk to people and pets in the home are an exception.”

The shelter said it will have “essential” staff reporting to care for animals there. Animal control officers will still be available to respond to emergency calls.