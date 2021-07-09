Fort Wayne shelter asks residents to stop calling about ‘skinny dog’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Veterinarians at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are working to help a badly neglected dog found abandoned on the city’s south side last week “fight and recover.”

It was July 2 when the shelter asked for the public’s help to locate the owners of a dog that was found along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard. The dog, a young Beagle or Brittany mix breed, was badly emaciated and unable to walk.

Since, the shelter’s medical team was working to treat the dog – through a barrage of phone calls from the concerned public.

On Friday, an “overwhelmed” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control asked the public to stop calling. It promised to provide another update Monday, after the dog undergoes a blood transfusion.

WANE 15 will continue to follow this case and provide updates when available.