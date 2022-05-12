FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Court documents sent to WANE 15 indicate the city of Fort Wayne will pay $100,000 to the ACLU of Indiana to settle a federal lawsuit stemming from 2020 protests over police brutality.

The ACLU represented a dozen individuals who claimed the city violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights when Fort Wayne Police used excessive force to limit or stop downtown crowds from protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In the documents dated May 11, 2022, the city denies liability or any violation of rights by any officer or police policy.

The city is to make the payment within the next three weeks.

Earlier, the city paid $300,000 to Balin Brake, who lost his eye after being struck by a tear gas cannister fired by police.