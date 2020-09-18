Fort Wayne sets Halloween trick-or-treat hours; safety guidelines coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has set trick-or-treating hours for Halloween night.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Halloween.

The police department said it would work with the Allen County Health Department on guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to ensure safe trick-or-treating. Direction will be released in the coming weeks, the department said.

Earlier this week, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said communities with low infection rates could safely allow trick-or-treating:

Also Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would leave it up to individual communities to decide hours for Halloween.