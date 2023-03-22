FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s that time of year when the words “spring cleaning” come to mind. And part of that cleaning involves leaf collection that wasn’t taken care of this past fall.

To aid in the process, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department will collect brown biodegradable lawn and garden bags starting April 1. Only leaves should be put in the bags, not dirt or other yard refuse like dirt or wood.

Residents should call 311 after they have filled and placed the bags at the curb. The bags will then be collected within two business days. Bags set out in alleys will not be collected.

The bags will be collected through April 14, however that date could change depending on the weather.