Fort Wayne set to host Startup Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is playing host to Techstarts Startup Week. The five-day celebration focuses on the community and its entrepreneurs.

Each day you’ll find various seminars that help business owners, or those who are looking to start their own business.

Some of the speakers include Mayor Tom Henry, Barbara Baekgaard, and Steven Reading who has years of experience building online communities and developing global startup ecosystems.

The seminars are held at various locations throughout the city. You’ll be able to catch them at Bergstaff Place, Cinema Center, the Embassy Theatre, and more.

The focus area of the seminars help entrepreneurs build, create, design and grow.

