Fort Wayne selects sculpture artists and design for Five Points intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sculpture artist and concept have been selected to be installed at the center of the Five Points intersection at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard, the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division in partnership with the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission announced.

The artist, Susan Zoccola, proposed a sculpture called ‘5 Point Spin.’ She said it is inspired by the history of the site, the neighborhood and the historical Lincoln Highway, the city said. The wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” is representative of all the wheels that have traveled through the intersection over the past 100 years, she wrote in a proposal to the City.

“I hope to help to create a colorful visual anchor which enhances this major gateway to Fort Wayne, that celebrates, uplifts and unifies the City, and greets residents and visitors throughout the year,” Zoccola said. “[The wheels] reference machine and automotive wheels. Fort Wayne is a city in upward motion full of activity, energy, and movement. [The sculpture] could invoke emotions of travel, journey, progress, change; and all on a foundation of a tree – nature.”

Photo courtesy of the City of Fort Wayne

The ‘5 Point Spin’ is planned to be 28’ tall and approximately 30’ wide. The wheels will start 10’ up the base in the roundabout. The city said LED ground up-lights will be installed, so that the sculpture can be seen at night.

“This sculpture will enhance this important gateway and complement the City’s recently completed Phase I of the Goshen Avenue reconstruction and modernization project,” the city said. “The work included a conversion of the Five Points intersection to a roundabout, landscaping, improved drainage, new street lights and signalized intersection improvements, and the repair of existing sidewalks and curb ramps. New sidewalks were added in areas that were not previously connected.”

The city said the first phase of the project was completed in October 2020.

“We are excited to move forward with the creation of this work of art at the Five Points intersection,” said Jan Krist-Finkbeiner, Art Commission Selection Committee Chair. “Not only will this enhance the beauty of this area but also it continues to pave the way for more public art projects in Fort Wayne.”

Work is currently in the engineering stage with creation scheduled to begin in October. The city said the sculpture will be completed in 2022 with installation scheduled for June 2022.

“Public Works and Community Development work together in an effort to enhance the quality of life for residents, neighborhoods, visitors, and businesses,” said Shan Gunawardena, director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division. “Infrastructure improvements and public art play a vital role in Fort Wayne’s positive momentum and growth. We appreciate and value the community’s support for the work that’s being to make Fort Wayne the best city possible. By doing more neighborhood infrastructure enhancements and artwork than ever before, we’re positioned for ongoing success.”

Mayor Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council created the Public Art Program and Public Art Commission in March 2018. The city said the primary purpose of the Fort Wayne Public Art Program is to enliven and enhance the city through the promotion and integration of artworks into the public realm and assist with city-led beautification efforts.

For more information and to read a copy of the Art for All! Public Art Master Plan, click here.