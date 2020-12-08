Fort Wayne sees another record month for trail usage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents continued to flock to the city’s trail system in record numbers last month.

The city said Tuesday that trail counts reached an all-time high in November, at 46,130. The previous high count for the month was 38,197 in 2016.

November’s record comes after trail counts reached an all-time high in October, as well, with 58,752 users.

Trail users are counted with 14 infrared trail counters.

“The record-breaking numbers we’re seeing in the use of our trail system is very encouraging,” said Greenways and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie. “Our community’s commitment to having an outstanding active transportation network sends a strong message to residents and businesses that we strive to have an excellent quality of life in Fort Wayne. COVID-19 has been challenging to so many. We’re fortunate that our trail system has been able to provide the public with a safe way to enjoy recreational opportunities.”