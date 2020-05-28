Fort Wayne schools hold ‘last day’ parades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools students, families and teachers celebrated the last day of school on Thursday.

Three elementary schools – Lincoln, Study and South Wayne – held parades to celebrate the end of the school year. Decorated vehicles drove through neighborhoods honking as children cheered.

The school year was hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana schools stopped in-person learning in March.

On Friday, Franke Park Elementary will hold a parade of its own, starting at the Foellinger Theatre.