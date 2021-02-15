Fort Wayne school bus sideswiped on slick road; 7 students aboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was struck on an icy roadway late Monday morning.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 10:50 a.m. to the intersection of State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue on a report of a crash.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 that a car slid into the bus.

Seven students were on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

The bus was on the way to North Side High School. The students were moved to a different bus after the crash.

One lane of southbound Crescent Avenue was closed while police investigated.