Fort Wayne Salvation Army food pantry in need of donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army food pantry is in need of donations as it works to serve more than 12 times its normal output.

The pantry – located at 2901 N. Clinton St. – is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. Normally, it serves 25 families. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than 300 families are being served through the pantry.

Last week, 609 families were served more than $25,000 worth of food. An estimated 6 tons of food has been distributed in the last week alone, officials said.

With the demand, the supply is in need. “We could use some donations to help us keep going!” the pantry said.

Monetary donations can be made online at www.safortwayne.org, and food donations can be dropped off at the pantry.

Those in need can receive boxes of food including frozen pizza, canned vegetables, canned fruit, frozen or canned meat, macaroni and cheese, soup, pork and beans, dried pasta, dried beans, cereal, flavored popcorn, and COVID-19 kits. Distribution is drive-thru and no documentation required.