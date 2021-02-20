Fort Wayne Running Club kicks off season with Fanny Freezer 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — We continued our stretch of below-freezing temperatures this weekend, but the cold did nothing to keep away runners eager to get their first 5K run of the season in.

The Fort Wayne Running Club hosted their 35th Fanny Freezer 5K at Shoaff Park Saturday afternoon. Around 250 people were expected to take part in the event. Organizers said the cold temperatures do not typically have an effect on turnout because most runners do not notice any impact on their running times.

“People who run regularly don’t really look at it as anymore challenge than any other day,” said Kathy Berghoff, race director for the Fanny Freezer. “Some people, myself included, have posted our fastest times in the cold weather. Some people say it’s easier on their body, less stress, easier to breathe. Others say it’s harder to breathe in the cold.”

Before race day, Berghoff and park staff checked the running course to make sure it was safe for participants.

“Make sure there wasn’t any ice on the pavement that someone could slip and fall on, so we just made sure it was shoveled and it was clear of ice,” said Berghoff. “People will run in just about anything but we don’t want anyone to get hurt while they’re out running.”

The next race by the Fort Wayne Running Club will be the Nutri-Run, which is set to take place in March.