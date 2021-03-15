Fort Wayne Rotary Club donates $1k to Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry

Rotarians present a check for $1,000 to the Renaissance Pointe YMCA. From left to right: Amos Norman, Gralan Early, Justin Libey, Neil Sowards, Jeff Peat and Melia McCann (Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leaders from Rotary Club recently presented two checks for $1,000 to Renaissance Pointe YMCA and representatives from Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry.

“Rotary is rooted in service, so it has been unfortunate that the pandemic took away the ability to physically give back to our community,” said Club President Jeff Peat. “But it remained important to our Local Service Committee that the club still work to make a positive impact.”

The donation to the Renaissance Pointe YMCA will support a new incentive program aimed at motivating eighth-grade students to improve their grades from the previous year, the club said.

“The Renaissance YMCA plays an important role in after-school guidance and personal development for the youth in our community. This new ‘GPA Improvement Project’ is one of their newest endeavors to better prepare students as they approach high school, and Rotary wanted to assist in this encouragement by providing the funding, said President Peat.”

Rotarians have a long history of supporting youth causes, from providing scholarships, encouraging youth leadership and student exchange programs, to volunteering at Washington Elementary School, the press release said.

Rotarians also presented $1,000 to Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry. From left to right are Greg Witte, Justin Libey, Jeff Peat and food pantry volunteer, Al. (Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne)

The donation to Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, an organization that provides food to anyone in need with a spirit of giving established by the late Virginia Schrantz, will help provide meals to the people served at the food pantry. The Fort Wayne Rotary Club said it has supported Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry in several previous projects.

“Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry has worked to remain open through most of the pandemic, providing much needed food and assistance to an underserved portion of our community,” President Peat said. “If Rotary can help them continue their important mission, we want to be there.”