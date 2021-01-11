Fort Wayne rock radio 96.3 WXKE debuts new morning show: ‘The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s classic rock station 96.3 WXKE has launched a new morning show.

‘The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show’ debuted on 96.3 WXKE, Fort Wayne’s Classic Rock, Monday morning. The show airs Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m to 10 a.m.

Hosted by Gregg “Free Beer” Daniels, Chris “Hot Wings” Michels, Joe Gassmann, and Kelly Cheese, the show offers “live and compelling morning drive entertainment programming” that is “funny, relatable, and honest,” WXKE wrote in a news release. The show is broadcast from studios in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and heard nationwide.

Popular segments include “Dumber Than the Show Trivia” for a cash prize, “Harmonizer Confessions,” “Idiots of the Week” and various serial bets “that typically end in some form of embarrassment for one or all show members,” WXKE wrote.

“I’m really excited to welcome the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show to ‘XKE,” said WXKE Program Director JJ Fabini. “The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show is a fantastic show for listeners and advertisers alike.”