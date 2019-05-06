Fort Wayne river flood prevention

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is deadlier than tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. In fact, flooding ranks second, behind extreme heat, for severe weather hazards that caused loss of life in 2018. There have already been significant flooding events this year in places such as Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska.

On a local scale, Fort Wayne was built along three rivers, which provides a great opportunity to investigate how flood preparedness works in the downtown area.

“There is a lot of flood mitigation that has been done in the last 50 years in Fort Wayne. The biggest of which was the army corps levees that were built about 20 years ago that protect about 5,000 homes and businesses,” said Fort Wayne City Engineer Patrick Zaharako.

An example of flood prevention can be found along St. Joseph Boulevard, where an elevated levee wall runs along the riverfront.In the event of a flood, this would stop water from overflowing into the neighborhood nearby.

The new riverfront expansion includes includes the soon to open Promenade Park that provides a unique look into how the city prevents flooding while focusing on new development.

“You’ll notice that a lot of our parks are built on the river, especially downtown. We have Lawton park, Bloomingdale, Guldlin, Headwater’s Park all that’s intentional because its much better if a park floods than somebody’s house, so again those parks are designed as storage for flooding events,” said the city Deputy Parks Director Alec Johnson.

These parks, including Promenade Park, are built in areas known as “greenspaces” which are intentionally left underdeveloped to help with flood events. While not all greenspaces become parks, these areas are crucial to help prevent flooding in residential areas.

City Planning Director Paul Spoelholf said that “…Parks are a great example of ways to invest in the community and invest in flood mitigation.”

Time is spent carefully modeling what would happen under specific flood stages. The design for Promenade Park includes a low “valley” area that will be used as extra storage for water, so that the buildings, such as the new pavilion, will be protected.

It’s careful planning like this that creates a beautiful park that also serves as flood prevention. When Promenade Park opens next month, Fort Wayne residents will get a great new spot to enjoy by the river, one that’s designed to protect the city from flood damage in the future.