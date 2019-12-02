Fort Wayne retailers busy on Cyber Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the season, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to get great deals.

Held on the Monday after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday started in 2005 as an online version of Black Friday. It was first introduced by Ray Greenly, a vice president of research for Shop.org, and Ellen Davis, the public relations consultant for Shop.org. The day was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big-name stores. Over the years, retailers of all sizes have seen sales increase on Cyber Monday.

Over the years, Cyber Monday has grown in part to high-speed internet connections. Before, people were shopping from work. Now they can browse and buy from just about anywhere.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said David Stewart, the chief marketing director at Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater, the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer. “In a lot of ways it’s bigger than Black Friday or it can be bigger than Black Friday.”

Over the years, Vera Bradley, also based in Fort Wayne, has seen an increase in sales during Cyber Monday, as well. In fact, the designer bag maker has increased staff over the holiday season.

“We are excited,” said Vera Bradley Community and Public Relations Manager Holly Ryan. “We plan for this all year long. We ramp up for it. It really is the busiest time of year for us.”

The National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people to take part in the five-day shopping marathon from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday.

