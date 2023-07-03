FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On July 1, the HEA 1200 and SEA 20 became law, increasing the ability for families to eat in restaurants by allowing kids into designated “bar” areas.

The increased capability for families to dine at restaurants that also serve alcohol has one local business owner excited.

“It really gives us an opportunity to succeed, and you know the last few years have been really difficult,” said James Khan, president of Obicai Restaurant Group.

Obicai owns several popular Fort Wayne restaurants, including The Hoppy Gnome, Baker Street Steakhouse and Proximo. All of which have designated bar areas that have been opened up with the new law.

“It gives us more flexibility [on] who we are able to serve,” Khan said. “Previously, it’s been something where if you come in with the family, we have to limit where we can seat you.”

The biggest change, according to Khan, will be felt on family-centric holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“Especially on days like Mother’s and Father’s Day, people really want to get in the restaurant and things are always booked,” Khan said. “We have the opportunity now to serve them in more places.”