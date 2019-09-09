Fort Wayne restaurants celebrate first Vegan Restaurant Week

by: Bray Snyder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Restaurants in Fort Wayne are celebrating the city’s first Vegan Restaurant Week this November.

Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week (FWVRW) will be celebrated from November 4 through 10 during World Vegan Month. Restaurants are encouraged by organizers to offer a special vegan menu making the alternative diet option most cost-friendly.

Currently, restaurants like Burger King, Subway, Blaze Pizza and Qdoba have offered meatless meats on their menus.

For a full list of participating restaurants or to sign up to participate, visit www.FortWayneVegan.com.

