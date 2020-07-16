Fort Wayne restaurant supply store to lay off 86

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne commercial kitchen parts distributor has announced plans to permanently layoff 86 employees later this year.

A WARN notice filed with the state indicates Heritage Food Service Group at 5130 Executive Blvd. will lay off a variety of workers between Sept. 4 and Dec. 31.

The business will continue despite the layoffs, the notice said.

“We will maintain a significant presence in Fort Wayne, as our customer service team retain a strong presence here,” the release said. “We are proud to be a part of this community and are invested in its success.”

Affected employee will be paid all earned wages, severance, applicable bonuses and will have outplacement support, the notice said.