Fort Wayne residents walk 22 miles in 6th Annual FW22 Hike to support veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne residents walked 22 miles for the 6th annual FW22 Hike on Saturday.

The hike’s mission is to help the nonprofit organization serve veterans in the community and bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental illness.

“Despite the pandemic and everything that’s happened, it’s good to see our community show up and support the mental illness, not just with our military but just mental illness in general,” said Jarred White of FW22.

“When people see us hiking and they ask what it’s for it’s a good way to talk about mental illness because it’s a stigma that needs to get broken,” said White.

The event also included a silent auction, live music and food as well as inflatables, military vehicle and aviation displays.

To keep everyone safe, hand sanitizer and masks were available for all participants. There was also a virtual walk option for those who didn’t feel safe participating in person.

The event raises money for FW22, as well as raises awareness about veterans committing suicide everyday.

“Just to save one life makes it all worth it,” said White. “When you put the politics aside and the money raised and the logistics, and just think about what you’re doing it makes it all worth it.”