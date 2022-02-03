Fort Wayne residents shoveling out; snow to taper off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday, city roads were empty save for a few plow trucks, city trucks and larger vehicles.

But people were outside taking care of business. Fort Wayne got hit with 4.4 inches of wet snow Wednesday. Counties north of Fort Wayne received greater amounts.

Thursday, WANE 15 meteorologists forecast another 4-8 inches of snow.

Pattie Davenport was out early Thursday clearing out her driveway in northwest Allen County for herself and for the mailman, she said.

“Just in case we need to go to the store for medicine or something else that might be needed, but I don’t plan on going anywhere once I get this done,” Davenport said.

By 9 a.m., she had a large portion of her driveway shoveled, but she said she was prepared to do it all over again.

“Why wait ‘til the last minute and have it heavier for me than it already is,” Davenport reasoned. “It’s a little heavier out here where some of the ice is underneath, but my driveway’s been fine.”

Davenport shoveled her own driveway Thursday morning, just to get ahead of the snow that was still coming down.





Landscaper-turned-snow blower Boden Hite said he’d been clearing driveways until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I decided to wake up and get going at it again,” Hite said Thursday. “We got a lot of snow, probably about, I’d say, between about eight to 10 inches. The roads aren’t the best so I’d advise to stay off that, but I like being out here and providing services for everybody.”

Even though it seemed that residents took the advice to heart to stay inside and off the roads, grocery stores in the area were open and the parking lots made it obvious some people needed to shop.

Eddie Myrick said making a grocery run was no problem with his 4-wheel drive and the fact that he’s used to the snow because he lived in Wisconsin.

“It’s pretty slippery. I drive a 4X4 so it don’t bother me. Plus I’m from Wisconsin, but I would imagine around here, people are pretty nervous about driving.”

Myrick said he was picking up groceries for the family and expected to be in the house for a couple of days.