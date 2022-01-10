Fort Wayne residents should ignore fake calls from 3-1-1 about trash collection, city says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has urged residents to ignore calls from a number claiming to be the city’s 3-1-1 resident services call center.

According to city spokesman John Perlich, someone has been calling several residents in Fort Wayne using a (260) 427-8311 number. The person claims to be from the 311 call center, calling about garbage collection concerns, Perlich said.

The person has also used “inappropriate language,” Perlich added.

“Residents should ignore these calls,” Perlich said. “The City’s 311 call center staff is not calling residents in this manner and is busy at work taking phone calls from the public to address daily concerns that come into the City to help meet the needs of the community.”