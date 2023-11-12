FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday, many gathered in front of the Allen County Courthouse in support of Gaza.

The rally’s goal was to stand up for children, who make up nearly 40% of the over 11,000 deaths in the Gaza strip since Oct. 7.

“We are standing up for children today, many of who are dead or will die from starvation or dehydration, many are buried under rubble and cannot be rescued,” said Samuel Jarjour with the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace. “If you cut through all the politics and look at this from a human perspective, killing children under any set of facts is never justified.”

The rally also hopes to raise awareness among politicians that most Americans do not agree with the current support for Israel in the conflict.

“All the polls say that Americans as a majority support a ceasefire, we want our politicians to listen to us,” said Jarjour.

The rally was organized by the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace, Universal Education Foundation, Islamic Center and the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne.