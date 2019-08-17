Fort Wayne residents participate in nationwide gun reform rallies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Allen County Courthouse for a rally Saturday morning.

The group was there pushing for federal legislation that would create a standard Red Flag law and a more robust background check system.

Dozens of people participated in the rally which also paid tribute to victims of the mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, Ohio. Various leaders took the microphone to speak about ‘common sense gun laws.’

Moms Demand Action is a movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, according to their website.

Saturday’s rally in Fort Wayne was one of dozens of similar ‘Recess Rallies’ being held at cities throughout the country this weekend. They were organized by the group so gun sense activists could keep demanding action while the Senate is back home for recess.