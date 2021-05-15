Fort Wayne residents get rid of household hazardous waste at Tox Away Saturday

Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, and even ignitable, harmful cleaners.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department teamed up with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) to bring back Tox-Away Saturdays.

“At this event we want residents to come out and dispose of their household hazardous waste those toxic chemicals hazardous chemicals,” said Matt Gratz, Fort Wayne’s solid waste manager. “We want those disposed of properly. It helps the environment and keeps our environment safe and clean for future generations.”

Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, and even ignitable, harmful cleaners.

Typical items for disposal include:

Automotive products

Batteries

Fertilizers

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Fees by item:

Household Hazardous Waste: 0-25 pounds = $5 26-50 pounds = $10 Over 51 pounds = $1 per pound

Auto, ATV, Mower Battery: $2 a piece

Fire Extinguisher: $2 per item

Latex Paint: $1 per quart, $2 per gallon

Propane Tank: $1 per pound

Fluorescent 4- and 8-foot bulbs: 1-10 = $1 11-20 = $2



Cash or check payments are accepted.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Anyone who can’t make it, can take their materials to the Allen County Solid Waste Environmental Management District every Tuesday.

The remaining Tox Away Saturdays of the year will take place on September 18 and October 16.

For more information visit: https://acwastewatcher.org/programs/household-hazardous-waste-disposal