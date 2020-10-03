Fort Wayne residents fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at annual walk

by: Natalie Clydesdale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday morning Fort Wayne residents joined the fight against Alzheimer’s disease at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“I think the biggest impact [the walk] has it that it lets people know they aren’t alone,” said Abby Geha, the walk’s manager. “This is such a lonely disease because there’s so many misconceptions about it.”

This year’s walk took place along Fort Wayne’s sidewalks, tracks and trails.

In a typical year, each participant would carry a flower with them as they walked, but because the walk had to be scaled back due to the coronavirus, Geha said they decided to plant the flowers and make a “Promise Garden” around Parkview Field.

The Promise Garden around Parkview Field. A purple flower means you’ve lost somebody to Alzheimer, a blue means you have dementia or Alzheimer’s, yellow means you’re a caregiver and orange means you just care about the cause.

“[The flowers are] such a significant part of our walk,” said Geha. “A purple one means that you’ve lost somebody from Alzheimer’s, blue means you have dementia or Alzheimer’s, yellow you’re a caregiver and orange you just care about the cause.”

Geha said the annual walk normally draws a crowd of about 2,000 people.

Geha said it was still important to have the walk despite the pandemic because she feels its important for the Alzheimer’s community to have a place to come together.

The funds raised from this walk will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

