FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne residents have been inundated with the increased cost of living, with higher gas prices, food & housing costs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics does a annual regional assessment of the Midwest which revealed that the Midwest region’s year-over-year inflation just slightly outpaced the nation at 8.0% vs. 7.9%.

But what causes inflation? According to Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute, inflation occurs when there’s more demand for services than what’s currently available. And this is what is driving up prices for goods such as food, gas, housing, and more.

The Midwestern increase on food exceeded the nation for 9.0% compared to 7.9% nationally. Grocery prices went up 9.6% in the Midwest compared to 8.6% nationally. In the Midwest, electricity and national gas went up 5.9% and 31.5% respectively compared to 9.0% and 23.8% in the United States.

“The target for the Federal Reserve Bank is that they want to see a 2% annual inflation rate. Inflation is a natural part of the economy, one that we actually want to see. The problem is, so many of these things are simply outpacing that. And few households have the ability to just absorb these costs without some sort of effect on their household budget,” said Blakeman.

The rising inflation rates forces businesses to raise costs on consumers, forcing families to resort to cost cutting measures. But what can be done to alleviate the pressure on the economy?

“The Federal Reserve Bank is scheduled to raise interest rates later this month. Increasing interest rates is supposed to tap the brakes on the economy at a macro level. The problem is when they do that, it’s going to take awhile for it to ripple through the economy. So as far as we can see, we’re going to be enduring inflationary pressures for months to come,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman added, “Hopefully supply chain issues will resolve sooner rather than later, but the unrest in Ukraine and Russia can ripple through the economy to right here in northeast Indiana over time.”