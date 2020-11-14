Fort Wayne residents dispose chemicals at Tox-Away Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management offered its last Tox-Away Saturday of the year this morning.

Items that residents could dispose of included automotive products, batteries, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs, household cleaners, paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, propane tanks and more.

To protect the residents and workers, the event was held in a drive-thru format only.

Although it was the last Tox-Away Saturday of 2020, Allen County residents may drop off items for disposal every Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., except holidays, at the Allen County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

For more information click here.