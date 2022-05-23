Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program kicks off Monday, May 23, 2022. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

To report high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches, residents should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the concern.

“Tall grass on one single property can cause a blighting effect on the entire neighborhood,” said Catherine Toppel Deputy Director of Neighborhood Code Compliance. “The City of Fort Wayne’s Weed Program not only addresses the tall grass, but also assists in the prevention of other nuisances which often accompany tall grass, such as rodents and illegal dumping.”

Neighborhood Code Compliance employs eight seasonal, part-time Inspectors who respond to concerns from the public but also act proactively to identify high grass and weeds, particularly along high-traffic corridors.

When Inspectors determine there is a violation, they take date-stamped electronic photos and post a placard on the cited property. As a courtesy, an abate notice is mailed to the owner of record who then has five days to correct the violation. After five days, the City’s mowing contractors will inspect to see if the property is in compliance and if not, they will mow and also take date-stamped before- and after-photos. The owner will then be charged for the mowing; if the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.