FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents across Fort Wayne have the opportunity to have trees put into their neighborhoods.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department is now accepting applications for its Citizen-Match tree planting program. It was started as a way to help improve neighborhoods’ appeal, cool down air temperatures and cleanse pollutants from the air.

Trees produce oxygen and can help improve communities from an environmental standpoint.

People can choose from a variety of trees that are 1-1.5 inches in diameter and are about 6-10 feet tall. For people interested in the program, they will have to pay a $50 application fee that will cover the cost of planting the tree in a park strip. For people who aren’t able to pay the fee, they can apply for a fee waiver in the application, which is based on household size and income.

The city gets its trees from Shady Trees Unlimited of Whitley County.

The trees will be planted on public property along streets and will be maintained by the city arborists. The plantings will happen from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

“Trees can help decrease energy consumption, ground and air pollutants and increase property values,” said Derek Veit, Superintendent of Urban Forestry for City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Trees are not frequently present in urban areas and he believes they provide an increase benefit to urban communities over time. Trees have been planted in the Historic Foster Park and West Central neighborhoods in prior years.

Since 2018, the city has planted 937 trees. Veit said they have already received applications for this year.

For people interested in having trees planted in their neighborhood, call 260-427-6400 or apply online at www.fortwayneparks.org/street-trees/street-tree-application-main.html.