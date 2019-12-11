Fort Wayne resident to represent US in Power Soccer World Cup

David Dowling, a Fort Wayne resident, will represent the U.S. in Australia for the 2021 Power Soccer World Cup.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne resident and Huntington University student is headed to Australia to represent the U.S. on the international stage.

David Dowling, a film production major at the university, began playing power soccer when he was 10 years old. The sport is played on a basketball court with an oversized 13-inch soccer ball and two teams of four players.

“Being able to have the opportunity to represent the United States in Australia in 2021 is mind-blowing to me,” Dowling said. “It means the absolute world to me that I have been given this opportunity.”

According to the National Power Soccer Association website, the U.S. team is comprised of the best power soccer players from all 50 states.

Dowling says he found his place on the power soccer field thanks to his mom. She took him to an open practice years ago, and he has been playing ever since, primarily at Turnstone. Dowling was previously named to the All-American team in the Power Soccer Nationals of 2016.