FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Finding the right option for elderly care can be a challenge for families and their loved ones. In Harmony Home Care LLC is a new option for those who are in the Sandwich Generation, a generation of people who are responsible for bringing up their own children and for the care of their aging parents.

Jeanette Jackson, a small business owner and resident of Fort Wayne, says she has always had a passion for healthcare and for those in need.

“I started it about a year ago, from a young age I have been in healthcare,” said Jackson. “I started taking care of my grandma at the age of 14 and from there grew a passion of taking care of elderly.”

Jackson started off as a CNA, then to a medical assistant, and finally she earned her bachelor’s degree in business. Her ultimate goal was always to start her own home care agency.

Kay Mosure, a client of Jackson, found In Harmony Home Care online, met with Jackson, and knew right away that they both had a special bond. Mosure has been in Jackson’s care for several months.

“She was very helpful, very friendly,” said Mosure. “So I said we are keeping her.”

Jackson is wanting to the elderly community to know more about at home care services while providing an option of healthcare that requires no referral from a physician.

“Home care isn’t as expensive as they would think,” says Jackson. “A lot of the geriatric community are not informed well on our type of services.”

Jackson added that if you want to stay home and don’t want to go to a long term care facility, options like In Harmony Home Care are available without referrals, insurance, and no minimum hour requirements. Jackson says that’s what separates her home care business from others.

“I will come out asses the situation and fill the need,” said Jackson. “If someone needs three hours a week and I can service that, that is what I do.”

In Harmony Home Care offers many services including homemaker/meal prep, transportation, personal care, medication reminders, and companionship.