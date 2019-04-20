Fort Wayne Rescue Mission ready to serve 2000 on Easter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves meals for people who are homeless or simply less fortunate. When it serves those meals, it typically serves about 150 people. Easter Sunday, the Mission is prepared to serve 2000 people.

"We have a saying here at the rescue mission that 'hope begins with a meal,'" said Rescue Mission Chief Operating Officer Sam Hardy."That certainly is the case this Easter weekend."

About 150 volunteers will be helping with this meal on Easter Sunday. The volunteers could be any age.

"One of the really neat things that has happened in the last couple of community-wide meals is that we've had, has been a group of middle schoolers," Hardy said/ "Tomorrow (Easter), the placemats that will be at every place setting have been personally designed and crafted by middle schoolers at Canterbury Middle School, Miss Hammon's class."

Volunteers will be wearing special purple shirts during the Easter Sunday meal. Those shirts were designed with symbolism in mind.

"Purple's an important color for Easter weekend," Hardy said. "We all understand as we celebrate the resurrection of the Lord, he is the King and purple is the color of royalty, and so that certainly is symbolic of that for us for Easter."

Hardy said everyone is invited to share a meal with the Rescue Mission on Easter Sunday. Food will be served from noon t o three.

