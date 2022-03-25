FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this month, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission expanded emergency services to women and children with plans for a new building to do even more.

In a press release, a spokesman said the Rescue Mission began to shelter women in a secure area at the men’s facility, 404 E Washington Blvd.

“There was a large gap within our community that we could not allow to continue,” said Dusty Krause, Sr. VP of Program Operations at the Rescue Mission. “We couldn’t accept the fact that women and children were left to fend for themselves at night in this community. It was never a question of if we would help; it was how.”

The Rescue Mission offers temporary housing of up to 24 months for women and children at Charis House, 431 Fairmount Pl. Capacity there is around 75 beds.

To accommodate the rising demand for women and children’s emergency services, the Rescue Mission recently entered into an agreement with YWCA Northeast Indiana to purchase the property at 5920 Decatur Rd.

“Because of other emergency programs that were available in the community, the current Charis House location and program were designed to address the more long-term, root causes of homelessness,” said Karla Lipsey, Sr. VP of Program Operations at Charis House. “However, the gap in services for women and children experiencing a homeless crisis is widening, so we are doing everything that we can to meet the growing need.”

The Rescue Mission has been serving nearly three times the number of individuals and families than in previous years. Increased demand and the most recent expansion of emergency services create challenges for the organization.

“The increase in numbers of individuals and families seeking our services has created additional strain on our staff and resources,” said Krause. “Even when stretched thin to meet demand, our number one concern has always been for those we serve, both on a daily and programmatic basis.”