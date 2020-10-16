Fort Wayne releases leaf collection schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne will begin leaf collection in the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods on November 2. It will run through December 18.

Residents should receive a postcard in the mail this week with the leaf collection schedule. They can also check collection updates including the neighborhood schedule on the city website. The website will be updated daily with details of which neighborhood crews will be working in the following day. Daily updates will begin Friday, October 30 and residents may also call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded updates

Residents want the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2020, weather permitting.

Collection Guidelines:

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

There will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.