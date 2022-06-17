An image of a recycling bin outside a home on Lindenwood Avenue in Fort Wayne on Thursday, 6/9/22. (Rex Smith)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It looks like Fort Wayne residents with bulging recycling bins won’t have to wait until July when a new trash hauler takes over to get their items taken away.

On Friday, Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department announced recycling collection will resume Monday, June 20 for those on the B week recycling schedule. Those on the A week schedule will have their items collected starting the following Monday, June 27.

Because of issues with current waste hauler Red River, recycling collection was temporarily suspended. A new trash hauler begins its duties July 1.

If you’re not sure whether you are an A or B week collection household, check this map.