Fort Wayne receives CARES Act dollars to help homeless

The following is a news release from the City of Fort Wayne:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced today that the City of Fort Wayne is putting federal funding to work providing shelter for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

As part of the recent CARES Act, the City will receive approximately $1.7 million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). In the first phase of investment, the City will help address the immediate need for shelter for people experiencing homelessness or for those who need to quarantine but cannot safely do so in their own home.

“Now more than ever, our community must pull together and help our neighbors in need,” said Mayor Henry. “These much-needed federal dollars will be put to work quickly to help ensure residents have a safe place to sleep at night, as well as provide our shelters with critical supplies.”

The City’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services (OHNS) has been coordinating relief efforts with local non-profits, funders and the Allen County Department of Health to ensure that the greatest needs are met while not duplicating services. The following services are being provided immediately.

Temporary shelter for homeless women. The Fort Wayne area has long had a need for a shelter for single women without addictions and this need is now more prevalent. The City will provide approximately $60,000 to assist Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network in offering immediate shelter, meals and case management for single women experiencing homelessness. The Lutheran Foundation is the fiscal agent for these services.

Emergency housing. The City is granting $60,000 to Brightpoint to provide hotel vouchers, case management and meals for individuals and families experiencing homelessness that have no other option for shelter.

Quarantine Shelter. Approximately $200,000 will help fund northeast Indiana’s regional quarantine shelter set up by a coalition of local non-profits as a place for people who do not have safe, stable or secure housing to quarantine or isolate. The lead agency for this effort is United Way of Allen County and The Lutheran Foundation is the fiscal agent.

Cleaning Program. Approximately $50,000 is helping Blue Jacket provide deep cleaning and sanitizing services for area homeless shelters and non-profits.

PPE and supplies. The City has already purchased and delivered 24 cases (288 bottles) of hand sanitizer to area shelters and will also be providing additional hand sanitizer and masks to local non-profits.

For security reasons, the locations of area shelters will not be disclosed.

Future phases of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services relief efforts will focus on meeting un-met needs in the community related to the current health and economic crisis.